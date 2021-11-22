Mileide reiterates vote for Gui Araujo despite risks

Marina Ferrari, who has her eye on the formation of the tenth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), called Mileide Mihaile to talk, as she believes that Gui Araujo will be the most voted for by the house and will probably lead the Maranhão native, who is the stall, to the hot seat.

“If he goes, if he pulls you, we were looking for a way…”, Marina began.

Very calmly, Mileide interrupted her: “But I’m very calm, can you believe it, Marina? Calm in quotes. My heart knots, but like this, I’m not going to run away from it, because, in fact, I don’t agree with anything . So, like this, I beat my chest and I’m going to sustain it until the end. I’m going to vote for him.”

“Even if my vote is what will put him in the field and I know he will pull me, I won’t open it. Because I’m absolutely sure that I never sat down to run away and I never put my friends on the line to run away [da roça]. He made me feel very close to myself, got it? It really has to do with me. I will not chicken out,” continued the girl.

The woman from Maranhão also promised a real fight against Gui’s speeches and accusations: “I’ll defend myself according to every word he speaks. It’s going to be Fla-Flu on Tuesday. Because if he comes with that speech trying to turn me into a person I’m not, I’m going on top of his speech. I’ll defend myself according to what he wants to hurt me”.