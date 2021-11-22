Mileide remembers plane crashes with artists and shocks with speech

In The Farm 2021, Mileide Mihaile he talked with the pedestrians, while some participants from the farm performed the farmer’s test. The influencer talked about air accidents involving artists, after MC GUI commented on a pilot friend who died in a serious accident.

The MC said that he met his friend in Maranhão, when he went to do a show. The pilot offered a ride, but the funkeiro was going to São Paulo, while the aircraft’s destination was Goiânia.

Gui Araújo, in turn, questioned the type of plane and the singer said it was a jet. “Because the guys in Goiânia are crazy. The crazy ones carry their little planes everywhere”, said the ex-boyfriend of Anitta.

The comment came after the death of Marília Mendonça, who died on the 5th of last month, after the crash of the plane he was on, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

“The guys go from farm to farm, land in the woods, on land, on the soccer field”, completed Araújo during the conversation. It is worth remembering that the pawns of the reality series on Record have not yet been notified of Marília’s death.

Mileide Mihaile remembers the death of Gabriel Diniz

Then Mileide joined the conversation. The pawn remembered the death of Gabriel Diniz, after the plane in which the singer was crashing in Estância, on the coast of Sergipe, in May 2019.

“The guys who travel a lot, these people who travel a lot doing shows, they adapt to a routine so frenetic and so dangerous, that they think everything is normal. That was the case of Gabriel Diniz. Every ‘telecoteco’ they want to get in and get home early. He knows? And it can’t be that way. And the artist who is used to being on the road, taking a flight, they think it’s all banal and normal. That’s why they end up losing their lives”, said the famous.