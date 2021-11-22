Minister of Tourism: Lula’s trip went to ‘lick a European’s boot’ – Politics

Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado, alongside President Jair Bolsonaro (photo: AGNCIA BRASIL/REPRODUO)

The minister of Tourism in the Bolsonaro government, Gilson Machado, criticized former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), for the tour that Lula is taking through countries in Europe. The tour publicizes the PT’s possible candidacy in the 2022 presidential election. Gilson referred to former president Lula as a ‘naughty goat, ex-president and drunkard’ and said that the PT member traveled to ‘lick a European boot’ and to defame dwarf.

We are giving our blood to rebuild the image of Brazil, devastated by years of corruption. We did it! The numbers are crystal clear. Here comes a naughty goat, ex-prisoner and cachaceiro, licking European boots and defaming our nation.

A true northeastern, he is proud of his country. pic.twitter.com/7J46N8nlGh %u2014 Gilson Machado Neto (@gilsonmachadont) November 20, 2021

The minister was in the delegation that accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on his six-day tour of the Middle East last week.