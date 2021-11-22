Minister of Tourism: Lula’s trip went to ‘lick a European’s boot’ – Politics

by

Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado, alongside President Jair Bolsonaro
The minister of Tourism in the Bolsonaro government, Gilson Machado, criticized former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), for the tour that Lula is taking through countries in Europe. The tour publicizes the PT’s possible candidacy in the 2022 presidential election. Gilson referred to former president Lula as a ‘naughty goat, ex-president and drunkard’ and said that the PT member traveled to ‘lick a European boot’ and to defame dwarf.

The minister was in the delegation that accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on his six-day tour of the Middle East last week.

The minister also said that the government is ‘giving blood’ to rebuild Brazil’s image.

Lula is Bolsonaro’s main rival in the presidential election. The country is currently experiencing a political polarization between the two and, according to the latest polls, the PT leader in voting intentions.