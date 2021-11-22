‘Miracle to be alive’, says taxi driver who avoided attack by closing car bombers

by

David Perry beside his wife

David Perry, alongside his wife Rachel, was injured in the explosion.

The taxi driver who survived the Liverpool bombing says it’s a “miracle that he’s alive” and is grateful that no one else has been injured in “such a perverse act”.

David Perry was injured when a homemade bomb exploded shortly after he pulled up in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital on 14 November.

The Iraqi asylum seeker in England, Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was a taxi passenger and died when the bomb he was carrying exploded.

Perry thanked the audience for the “incredible generosity” since the explosion.