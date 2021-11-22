‘Miracle to be alive’ says taxi driver who avoided attack by closing suicide bomb in car | World

The taxi driver who survived the Liverpool bombing says it is a “miracle to be alive” and is grateful that no one else has been injured in “such a perverse act”.

David Perry was injured when a homemade bomb exploded shortly after he pulled up in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital on 14 November.

The Iraqi asylum seeker in England, 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, was a taxi passenger and died when the bomb he was carrying exploded.

Police previously said the bomb was a homemade explosive with ball bearings attached to it, capable of causing “serious injury or even death”.

Perry escaped, seconds before the vehicle was caught in flames, and was taken to the hospital. But he was soon released.

The taxi driver thanked the public for the “incredible generosity” since the explosion.

In a statement released by the Northwest Anti-Terrorism Policing, Perry said he and wife Rachel were “completely thrilled” by the messages of support after the attack..

“We would like to thank everyone for their best wishes and incredible generosity,” he said. “I feel it is a miracle to be alive and I am so grateful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.”

Perry said he needed “to assimilate what happened and focus on my recovery, both mentally and physically.”

He also added a “special thanks” to the staff at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, Aintree Hospital, Merseyside Police and Anti-Terrorism Policing, who have been incredible.”

Through letters, Liverpool residents were praised by leaders for “standing side by side” after the bombing.

The letter was published in the name of Merseyside Police Chief Serena Kennedy; Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson; Merseyside Crime and Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell; and Liverpool City Area Mayor Steve Rotheram.

Praising people for being together “in the face of adversity”, they pledged to “make people feel safe to get out and enjoy the city knowing they will be safe”.

Al Swealmeen had a history of mental illness and lived in several Middle Eastern countries before moving to the UK, a member of his community in Jordan told BBC News.

2 of 2 Emad Al Swealmeen died in the explosion — Photo: BBC Emad Al Swealmeen died in the explosion — Photo: BBC

His asylum claim was turned down in 2014 and subsequent legal challenges were rejected. The Home Office did not comment on whether it ordered him to leave the UK.

Since that period, Al Swealmeen converted from Islam to Christianity, adopting the name Enzo Almeni.

Court records show that he renewed an asylum appeal under that name in January, with the arguments being considered at the time of his death.

Liverpool Bishop Paul Bayes dismissed criticism of the church’s way of accommodating asylum seekers, saying he did the right thing in supporting Al Swealmeen.

“We didn’t get a terrorist, we got someone who was a little lost, outside their own nation and who was on a journey,” the Bishop of Liverpool said.

“To this day the police are telling us that no one is quite sure why he did what he did.”