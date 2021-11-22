More Beyond opens first at the US box office

Big debut of the week when it comes to blockbusters, Ghostbusters: Beyond he didn’t do bad in the United States and came to take the top of the box office in the country of Eternals. The film directed by Jason Reitman accumulated US$44 million between November 19 and 21, against about US$10 million raised by the film from Marvel Studios, now in its third week on display.

In third place, Clifford the Red Dog Giant made just over $8 million over the same period. The children’s adaptation was ahead of another premiere of the week, King Richard: Creating Champions. The biopic of Venus and Serena Williams amassed $5.7 million, putting her ahead of the epic Dune, closing the Top 5 with just over $3 million.

Check out the top 10 box office in American cinemas below.