More than 60 patients were treated during the Blue November action

This Saturday, the 20th, the first day of medical care for the Novembro Azul Campaign, carried out by the Coronel Mota Specialized Clinic, took place. According to the State Department of Health (Sesau), throughout the morning, 62 men were seen who made prior appointments during the schedule made on the 11th and 12th of this month.

This is the action scheduled for this month at the Coronel Mota Unit, with the aim of raising awareness of the November Blue campaign, which seeks to sensitize the male public about the importance of preventing prostate cancer.

??During the entire month, we will have this special program at Colonel Mota to serve the male public who also need to take special care with their health?, informed Governor Antonio Denarium.

The patients went through a consultation with urologists and, during the service, were also able to present the result of the PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test, which was released for performance during the Campaign.

??The news this year is that patients received referrals to undergo blood tests, before the consultations, that is, was everything planned to prepare the patient for today’s consultation??, emphasized the Health Secretary, Leocádio Vasconcelos.

Action continues throughout the month at the Coronel Mota Clinic

According to the director of the Colonel Mota Specialized Clinic, Rayane Phranklismar, the consultations are intended for men over 45 years of age and will continue next Saturday, the 27th, for those who have made prior appointments at the Unit.

??Today there was a special snack, coconut water, everything very organized to guarantee a quality and humanized service. For next Saturday we still have some passwords available, so those interested men can still look for Colonel Mota, but they need to have a document with a photo, the SUS (Unified Health System) card and proof of residence in their hands. receive the password?, concluded the director.

Prostate cancer can be treated in SUS

Prostate cancer is the most common type among men. In Roraima, in 2019, 19 cases of prostate cancer were registered. Last year, 30 cases were registered, and this year 26 new patients started treatment for the disease.

In the state network, Unacon (High Complexity Assistance Unit in Oncology), which works as a complex at the HGR (General Hospital of Roraima), is the reference Unit for the treatment of the disease and offers approximately 28 services exclusively to people with cancer. With service from Monday to Friday, the team is ready to receive the population from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.