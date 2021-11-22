Most expensive artwork in history exceeds $200 million; see ranking and understand what sets prices

Paintings by da Vinci, Cézanne and the American Jackson Pollock were traded by billionaires or Arab heirs in billionaire transactions around the world

REUTERS/Noemie Olive Value attributed to works depends on the history of the paintings and artists



An auction held in New York last Tuesday, 16, he made the work “Diego y yo” (Diego and I), by Frida Kahlo, was fetched for US$ 35 million (equivalent to R$ 190 million), becoming a record for the artist and for all Latin American works so far. Despite the high price, Frida’s painting does not cost 10% of the price of the most expensive work of art ever auctioned in history, the painting “Salvator Mundi”, by Leonardo da Vinci, fetched for US$ 450 million in November 2017 From an artistic and economic point of view, a series of factors cause the prices of paintings painted decades or centuries ago to reach stratospheric values, moving a centuries-old auction house industry and adding business connotations to art. In addition to the size or cost of making it, the time, name of the artist and the incitement of the “desire to possess” that idea are crucial in determining the price of a work.

“We have to understand that art is an ecosystem, it is a manifestation of the human being, what science is and what technology is like. A book, poem, music, a set of installations, touches and gestures can tell stories, reveal the desires of a culture, teach us ways of doing things, teach us ways to live better and live other lives. When we read a book that moves us, in a way we are reading other lives. When one of these stories makes a big impact, it becomes a story of desire for many. In this case, we start to dispute this, and attribute value to things. It’s a mental construct. What gives value to the history of art is the desire of humans to relate to that history”, explains Rejane Cantoni, professor of Creativity at École Intuit Lab, the French School of Design, Arts and Visual Communication in São Paulo. She brings as an example one of the most famous works in history, the Monalisa, by Leonardo da Vinci, which not only shows the bust of a woman, but brings a new type of perspective in the paintings of the time (which blurs the background of the image, to the contrary to what most painters did) and a series of touch-ups with pigments that have aged over the centuries.

“The Monalisa that we see today is a Monalisa that has 500 years of history, but beyond that what Leonardo does there is the mastery of the time. When he paints that portrait, he’s actually saying to us: ‘At that time we saw the world like that, people dressed like that’”, points out the professor. The feeling of desire and recognition around that culture end up being factors that add value to the work and make a Frida painting “less popular” than da Vinci’s, cheaper than the Italian’s work. “If you go to a remote city today and ask some simple person who has an experience of the contemporary world much more local than international, the name of an artist, the chance of her saying ‘da Vinci’ is greater than saying ‘ Frida Kahlo’. It’s about which story impacts the most. Leonardo makes even more impact. It’s the strength of that sign”, analyzes Cantoni, considering the portrait of the European artist to be excellent. For her, for telling a more local story in Mexico and having a great load of drama in her works, it is possible to classify the collection of Frida’s painting as impactful.

From the point of view of auctioneer Rafael Ruiz Zafalon de Paula, the youngest person in Brazil to perform the function, the collection of millions in Frida’s painting is important not only because it is a Latin work, but also because it portrays the female gender. “This was a brand for the market not only for its value, but for being [o quadro de] a female painter, which is a fact that, unfortunately, we still have a certain gap in the market. The story was a little unfair to women, but we are changing, I hope we can change that with time”, she analyzes. He recalls that in addition to the appreciation of art, there is an economic relationship that involves the completion of works for such high values. “Every collector is an investor. He seeks liquidity. It’s like a game of investment in the stock market: the artist’s name, his history, his production, the artist’s permanence in his period and in his style, the persistence of that work in its history… All these factors are specific and essential for this piece, this investment, to be a point of liquidity and bring returns”, he explains. The professional recalls that Brazilian artists such as Di Cavalcanti, Cândido Portinari and Tomie Ohtake (who was born in Japan, but lived and died in Brazil) have works that are increasingly valued in the world of auctions.

“This process [de valorização] it’s long. It’s not a thin process, it’s not a process that can be shortened”, he says. The most expensive Brazilian work in history, “A Caipirinha”, by artist Tarsila do Amaral, was auctioned in 2020 for R$57.7 million, a price higher than the previous record of R$5.7 million, broken in 2015 in the sale of the work “Vaso de Flores”, by Alberto da Veiga Guignard. The person responsible for the purchase was not identified. Despite the financial procedures involved in the auction of a work, Rafael Zafalon recalls that the work of an auctioneer goes beyond singing the finishing touches on a stage and often goes through a process of analyzing the value of the work, its qualities and possible damage and the sentimental and historical value that that object has for the buyer and the world. “All of this is done so that there is this interlocution between viewer and work and so that all of this is much more than a simple exchange or investment. We do this to make it a love affair and to make our customers fall in love”, he points out. See, below, the list of the most expensive works in history:

“Salvator Mundi”, Leonardo da Vinci

The highest value of a painting in history to date was collected in November 2017, when Crown Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government, bought Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” for $450 million. The painting, made around the 1600s for King Louis XII of France, passed into the hands of King Charles I of England and was declared lost in the 18th century, being confused with a copy in the year 1958 and sold by $59 dollars. After a series of restorations, the painting was auctioned in 2005 for around $10,000, in 2013 for $127 million and reached its final value in 2017. After a series of debates over the work’s authenticity, however, curators from the Prado Museum, in Spain, “reduced” the work’s category, which was no longer credited to da Vinci and started to be considered a work “authorized and supervised by Leonardo”.

“Interchange”, Willem de Kooning

Sold for US$300 million in September 2015, the work “Interchange”, by Dutch artist Willem de Kooning, was acquired by billionaire Kenneth C Griffin. It is considered a painting of abstract expressionism, was completed in the year 1955 and portrayed parts of New York City seen by Kooning, who became an American citizen in 1962, more than 35 years after moving to the United States. The piece, which was bought from Kooning for $4,000 by architect Edgar Kaufmann Jr, was sold to Japanese negotiators for $20.7 million in the late 1980s and passed on to tycoon David Geffen years later, who sold it in a fashion. he deprives Griffin the painting. After being acquired for the record price, the painting was loaned by Griffin to the Art Institute of Chicago, where it is exhibited.

“Nafea Faa Ipoipo”, by Paul Gauguin

The third most expensive work ever sold in history was the painting “Nafea Faa Ipoipo” (“When Will You Marry?”, in free translation) by Frenchman Paul Gauguin, traded for US$ 300 million to a Swiss collector by the royal family of Qatar in year 2014. The post-impressionist work was made in 1892, during the period in which the French painter went to Tahiti and portrayed landscapes and local inhabitants. Her first price, negotiated directly with the painter when he returned to Europe, was 1,500 francs. Until it was sold, the work was on loan to the Kuntsmuseum Basel museum, in the Swiss city of Basel.

“The Card Players”, Paul Cézanne

One of five paintings in Paul Cézanne’s “Card Players” series was sold in February 2012 by Greek tycoon George Embiricos for $250 million to the Qatar royal family. At the time, it became the most expensive artwork ever sold. Even with the international press announcing the initial value of the purchase at US$ 250 million, the estimate is that it has reached up to US$ 300 million due to exchange rates, which makes it “next to” the work Paul Gauguin has been sold. in 2014. The work was purchased to be part of the Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, in Doha, in the capital of Qatar. Another four pieces from the Cézanne collection that bears the same name are in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York; at the Barnes Foundation, Pennsylvania, the Musée d’Orsay, Paris, and the Courtauld Arts Institute, London.

“Number 17A”, Jackson Pollock

Sold by the David Geffen Foundation to billionaire Kenneth C. Griffin for US$ 200 million in 2015, (along with the second most expensive work in the world, Interchange) the work “Number 17A”, by the American painter Jackson Pollock, was made in 1949 and is today the fifth with the highest price in history. As well as the second most expensive work in history, Pollock’s painting is also on display at the Art Institute of Chicago, of which the billionaire is a part.