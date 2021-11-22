Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone to be a “bomb in the industry”, says leaker

The new information comes from leaker Chen Jin via the Weibo social network. According to him, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is esteemed as a “bomb in the industry” of mobile devices. Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has not yet been released, Qualcomm has already scheduled a date for the Snapdragon Summit which will run from November 30th to December 1st and is expected to mark the debut of the new chip.

In addition, some possible specs for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 were recently leaked, so it is expected to have a high-performance Cortex X2 core running at 3.0GHz paired with an Adreno 730 GPU and to be manufactured based on 4nm lithography from Samsung. On the other hand, leaks also indicated the launch of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with the same chip. The device has already been identified with model XT-2201 codenamed “Rogue”.