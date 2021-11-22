Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone to be a “bomb in the industry”, says leaker

The new information comes from leaker Chen Jin via the Weibo social network. According to him, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is esteemed as a “bomb in the industry” of mobile devices.
Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has not yet been released, Qualcomm has already scheduled a date for the Snapdragon Summit which will run from November 30th to December 1st and is expected to mark the debut of the new chip.
In addition, some possible specs for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 were recently leaked, so it is expected to have a high-performance Cortex X2 core running at 3.0GHz paired with an Adreno 730 GPU and to be manufactured based on 4nm lithography from Samsung.
On the other hand, leaks also indicated the launch of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with the same chip. The device has already been identified with model XT-2201 codenamed “Rogue”.
Speaking of more specs Edge 30 Ultra should have 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 6.67 inch FullHD+ screen, 144Hz with HDR10+ support.
In the camera sector we should find a sensor for selfies up to 60MP and a rear triple camera with 50MP main sensor, 50MP wide angle secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The battery should be 5000mAh with 68W fast charging.