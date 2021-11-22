Moved, Rafinha speaks in a farewell tone and may anticipate retirement after accessing Coritiba | coritiba

Midfielder Rafinha was moved after Coritiba’s 1-0 defeat by CSA, this Sunday afternoon, at Couto Pereira, in the penultimate round of Serie B. The 38-year-old veteran spoke in a farewell tone, revealed that he will talk to family and can anticipate retirement.

I’ll think about what I’m going to do with my life, whether I’m going to continue or not. The most important thing was to get access with that club. This last week has been difficult for me. I’m going to think about my family, I’m going to talk again, to see if I can continue or if it was a goodbye with the achieved goal — Rafinha, in an interview with SportTV

Rafinha has a contract with Coritiba until the end of 2022 and had already said that he would work for another season at the club. Something that has changed in the last week, according to the player.

The midfielder also lamented the loss to the CSA, which helped Botafogo win the Serie B title one round in advance. More than 30,000 people were in Couto once again to support the team.

– Of course, we wanted to win today to continue with a chance of the title, but since the beginning of the year the main objective was to return to Serie A. With all the mishaps, all the difficulties we went through during the year, the fans deserved the return to Series A.

Despite not having the cup, Rafinha praised the cast and fans for returning Coritiba to the elite a year after relegation.

– It was my last Series B of my career. I’m happy for another moment of consecration, of a goal achieved. Now I’m going to think about what I’m going to do. It was my last game at Couto this year.

