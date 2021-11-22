MST flag appears prominently on Domingão with Huck

An article about Quilombo Rampa, one of the main quilombos in the Northeast, located in Maranhão, was shown in Sunday this Sunday (21). Luciano Huck he visited the region to tell residents’ stories, but one specific detail caught the attention of internet users: a flag of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) appeared with some prominence for several minutes.

The item that generates controversy when it enters into political discussions appeared when Huck visited TV Quilombo and Radio Quilombo FM, both idealized by the young man Raimundo José. The TV and radio servant’s dream is to increase the reach of both TV and radio, and Luciano Huck set out to help.

“He thinks he’s doing a story for G1, Globo’s news site. One of the messages he will receive to broadcast on the radio will be from this presenter who speaks to you, I will speak: ‘Raimundo, maybe one day when I pass by Maranhão, I’ll give you a hug. Why not today?”‘ asks Huck looking at the camera.

After the surprise, Huck appears on the radio and surprises Raimundo. The two embrace and start talking about the project led by the boy, while the MST flag is still displayed behind them. The flag’s ‘minutes of fame’ ended up on social media almost immediately.

Check out some related comments:

Luciano Huck doing the matter with a boy from the quilombo and the MST flag screaming in the background! HELP!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Sunday — ✾ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ʙɪᴛᴄʜ ❥ (@luannacastroo_) November 21, 2021

