Murilo Rosa denies that he died and speaks of a process

Murilo Rosa, 51, was angry about the news that went viral on social media about his supposed death. As this is not the first time he has experienced such an episode, he guaranteed that he will sue the person responsible for spreading fake news as a way to make him learn to respect people.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor reported that he started to receive a series of messages from friends and fans concerned about his health status due to the rumor about his passing.

This week, today and yesterday, I’m getting millions of people following me, super nice people, everybody worried. I arrived here at the show and the whole cast came to talk to me about it. My son called me to find out about this. In other words, it created a repercussion, right? I know it’s a fifth-rate site that came out of this, it shouldn’t be taken seriously, but people keep passing it on.

Without speaking out, Murilo Rosa classified the act of reporting his death as evil and guaranteed that his lawyers will sue the person responsible for the fake news in the civil and criminal areas.

It’s a very evil matter. This guy who wrote this is evil, right? He’s a guy who managed to get the attention of my lawyers. He’s going to be prosecuted in the civil and criminal areas to see if he can learn to be a person.

He also lamented that the episode took place in times of struggle for life due to the covid-19 pandemic and said again that he will not let the false news about him pass by.

We are in a post-pandemic or we are still in a pandemic, where so many people have died. So, we need to celebrate life, people and not find bad things like that. A journalist making up that I’m dead? What are you doing this for? This shows that you who did this are a bad character, a bastard who shouldn’t even work. But you will likely be punished.

In the publication’s caption, Murilo Rosa did not hide his anger at having his name linked to a fake news that caused a great scare in his family.