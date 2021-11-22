New Feirão Limpa Serasa’s name starts on Tuesday. See how to participate

From the 23rd to the 27th of November, 6 capitals of Brazil must participate in the 26th edition of Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome. In short, it should allow the renegotiation of debts at discounts that can reach up to 99%. In the state of São Paulo, the tent will be located at Largo da Batata, in Pinheiros. The service will be from 8am to 8pm.

Serasa extends Feirão Limpa Nome for a limited time!

New Clean Feirão Serasa’s name starts on Tuesday

According to Serasa, the last survey carried out by the company, in October, points out that the Southeast region has more than 28.5 million defaulters. In São Paulo, there are more than 15 million Brazilians who face difficulties in accessing credit.

According to Nathalia Dirani, Serasa’s marketing manager:

“The physical tents in six regions allow more Brazilians to benefit from the action and so that we can democratize the conditions of the fair for people who find it difficult to close the deal digitally or who prefer to renegotiate in person. We chose each location thinking about being even more part of this moment in the lives of Brazilians, allowing different ways to start over, according to the reality of each one”.

During the service, consumers will also be able to download the Serasa app, and earn the “debt allowance”, which will give R$50 to Serasa’s digital wallet. To earn the value, all you need to do is negotiate and pay debts in cash, starting at R$200, whether one or more debts added together, until November 30th.

Rules of face-to-face service

Attendances at the tents, available from Tuesday (23) to Saturday (27), do not need to be scheduled. It is mandatory to wear a mask and present an official document with a photo, such as a RG. Furthermore, it is important to emphasize that the renegotiation can only be done by the person with outstanding debt, and who presents the document.

In addition, all places must have a preferential service area for the elderly, people with special needs, pregnant women and people with infants. According to Serasa, “The sanitary protocols are also being followed to maintain the safety of visitors and employees.”

Furthermore, in addition to the service in physical tents, the Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome da Serasa takes place until December 5 on the company’s official digital channels. It is also possible to go to one of the more than 7,000 Correios partner agencies. In this situation, a fee of R$ 3.60 is charged for the consultation.

Digital channels:

Serasa application: available on Google Play and the App Store;

available on Google Play and the App Store; Site: www.feiraolimpanome.com.br;

www.feiraolimpanome.com.br; Whatsapp: (11) 99575-2096;

(11) 99575-2096; Telephone: 0800-5911222.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/shutterstock.com