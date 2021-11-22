Neymar fires on Camila Queiroz’s resignation

Neymar, 28, surprised internet users and went viral on Twitter when talking about the departure of Camila Queiroz from the cast of Secret Truths 2. The Brazilian national team and PSG player gave his opinion on the controversy that took place last Wednesday (17th).

On the social network, the ace said that the telenovela without the character Angel, played by Camila, does not exist and that it is “unfunny”. “Secret truths without Angel is the same thing as rice without beans, bland“, shot Neymar. The ace’s tweet received more than 190,000 likes in a few hours.

Camila Queiroz says goodbye to her character

After announcing her departure from the cast of Secret Truths 2, the actress used social media to say goodbye to her character, Angel. The famous was moved by a letter written to fans.

“Those who always followed me know that I always said goodbye to my characters around here too, and this letter is for you, Angel. My Angel, I write this letter with tears in my eyes, but with a tranquil heart”, began the actress.

“In 2015, when we met, I knew that our meeting would be eternal. I have always felt your strength, your power and the hurricane you are. Being your home was always challenging, you always took me out of my comfort zone, you always made me go beyond what I myself doubted I was capable of and for you and for you I gave myself away and gave myself up. Our reunion was so beautiful and so full of meaning, for you and me. we grow and mature.”

“You can’t imagine the strength and courage you brought me and brought me as a woman and artist in such a macho country. I thank the goddesses and the gods for our meeting and I thank you for choosing me. Today my pain is such that I seem to have lost someone in the family, but not really, because you are ETERNAL, you are GIANT and you will ALWAYS be with me and with everyone who lived with us your story. Sorry I didn’t say goodbye to you like you deserved, they wouldn’t let me, but in my heart and in my story, you always will be. With love and gratitude”, completed Camila.