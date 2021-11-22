Nimesulide banned in countries because of health risks | News Brazil | Online Diary

One of the main medications to combat fever, pain, discomfort and severe menstrual cramps, nimesulide has been considered a dangerous substance in some countries. As a result, the drug was banned due to the high level of toxicity to the liver, which causes a harmful effect when it interacts with a living organism.

According to the blog “DROPS”, which works with information from science, the data on risks are real. The drug had its sale banned in 2002 in Spain and Finland. In contrast, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that the drug generates more benefits than health hazards. The information is for use only to treat acute pain and severe menstrual cramps.

It has been reported that the drug is not indicated for children under 12 and patients with chronic diseases and/or liver dysfunction. In Portugal, the ingestion of the medicine is allowed for only 7 days.

In Brazil, the sale of nimesulide is allowed with a medical prescription and with a warning of contraindication for patients who have a history of liver reactions to the product, patients with kidney and/or liver failure or under 12 years of age.