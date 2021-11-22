Ocon extols “exuberant” Alonso in Qatar and distance to AlphaTauri

F1 IN QATAR: HAMILTON WINS, VERSTAPPEN 2nd, ALONSO ON PODIUM | Briefing

Esteban Ocon crowned with fifth place a remarkable race for Alpine in the Formula 1 GP of Qatar, held this Sunday (21). The French driver saw his teammate, Fernando Alonso, win a place on the podium and also scored important points for Enstone’s team in the fight with AlphaTauri, for fifth place in the Constructors’ World Championship. After the dispute, Ocon highlighted the importance of the result for the classification of the championship.

“Very positive weekend. Fernando [Alonso] it was exuberant this weekend”, celebrated the owner of car #31. “It feels like a win, and we’re 25 points [na verdade, são 27] ahead of AlphaTauri. We are creating these opportunities and I hope there will be more to come”, he said.

During the race, Ocon came fourth when Sergio Pérez approached with the Red Bull and had newer tires than Esteban’s car. Instead of giving up the position easily, the Frenchman played a tough game and played with the Mexican, a situation that also benefited his teammate.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Esteban Ocon finished fifth in the Qatar GP (Photo: Alpine)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

Ocon recalled the 2021 Hungarian GP, ​​when he won his first career victory and Alpine’s only victory in Formula 1 to highlight the moment. On the occasion, Alonso blocked Lewis Hamilton’s overtaking as much as he could, forcing the seven-times champion to try several times and spend a lot of time getting through. The Brit even managed, but there was no more time to catch Esteban in the lead.

“This is to give back what he did for me in Budapest,” replied Esteban. “The straight is longer than the one in Budapest, so it was difficult to defend myself against a Red Bull that had newer tyres. Working with a two-time champion is good. He’s very smart and thinks about strategies in an out-of-the-box way. As he says, ‘El Plán’ is going to the track”, he concluded.

Now, Formula 1 goes into yet another unknown territory: between December 3 and 5, the category will make its debut in Saudi Arabia, at the Jeddah Circuit, which is still in the final stages of construction. And Ocon is confident that Alpine can repeat its performance in the penultimate stage of the year. “We will have one more chance in Jeddah,” confided the Frenchman. “It’s a similar track to this one,” he finished.

Max Verstappen had problems with the mobile wing of the car in Qatar (Video: Playback)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.