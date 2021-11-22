On social network, Neto Berola apologizes for aggression against referee after being expelled | confidence

– I would like to apologize to my fellow professionals, coaching staff, directors, fans and the referee of the match for today’s game! It was the worst afternoon of my life… We lost the game and I lost my mind! My attitude towards referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio was not correct. We know that we were harmed countless times by refereeing throughout the championship. And that was piling up… But nothing justifies what I did, regardless of the situation. Sometimes in the heat of the game we act on impulse with a hot head and without thinking. But this attitude is not in keeping with my character, with my faith in God, much less with my professionalism. And for that reason I want to apologize publicly. I had wonderful moments with the Confiança shirt, special games and important goals at this club that hugged me from day one. And I don’t want that to be erased by a single unhappy posture I had. My sincere apologies to everyone! – posted the athlete.