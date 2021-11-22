On social network, Neto Berola apologizes for aggression against referee after being expelled | confidence

On the afternoon that Confiança’s relegation to Serie C was confirmed, forward Neto Berola, the team’s top scorer for the season, ended up being the protagonist due to a negative fact. When he was sent off, in the final minutes of the match against Ponte Preta, at Arena Batistão, he landed a kick in the foot of referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio.
Ponte Preta is guaranteed in Serie B, and Neto Berola is ashamed to be expelled
The referee reported the aggression in the summary and also wrote that he was called names, and that Neto Berola had to be restrained by colleagues from both teams.
Referee reports Neto Berola’s aggression in the summary — Photo: Reproduction
With a cooler head, the day after the event, Neto Berola used a social network to recognize that he was wrong and apologized to the referee for the attitude.
– I would like to apologize to my fellow professionals, coaching staff, directors, fans and the referee of the match for today’s game! It was the worst afternoon of my life… We lost the game and I lost my mind! My attitude towards referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio was not correct. We know that we were harmed countless times by refereeing throughout the championship. And that was piling up… But nothing justifies what I did, regardless of the situation. Sometimes in the heat of the game we act on impulse with a hot head and without thinking. But this attitude is not in keeping with my character, with my faith in God, much less with my professionalism. And for that reason I want to apologize publicly. I had wonderful moments with the Confiança shirt, special games and important goals at this club that hugged me from day one. And I don’t want that to be erased by a single unhappy posture I had. My sincere apologies to everyone! – posted the athlete.
Neto Berola received the support of teammates, such as goalkeeper Rafael Santos:
– All people who have the opportunity to meet you will know that this was an isolated fact. My friend we are not machines and we are subject to errors. Your apology is more than accepted and I am very proud to call you friend. Crack – wrote the goalkeeper azulino.
Confiança lost 1-0 to Ponte Preta, a result that sealed Dragon’s fall to Serie C. Next week, the team led by Luizinho Lopes, without Nirley and Neto Berola, suspended, will face Remo out of home in play just to meet table.