Owner of TIM can be bought for US$ 12 billion by American fund | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Owner of TIM can be bought for US$ 12 billion by American fund

RIO – The American private equity giant KKR made an offer of US$ 12.2 billion (10.8 billion euros) to buy Telecom Italia, owner of TIM Brasil.

In a statement, Telecom Italia said the proposal was “non-binding and indicative”. KKR’s preliminary cash offering is at 50.5 euro cents per share and represents a 46% premium to the tele’s stock close on Friday.

The proposal is subject to a confirmation audit of about four weeks, as well as the government’s approval, which has the so-called “Golden Power” on the tele.

Telecom Italia faces one of the most competitive telecommunications markets in the world. In addition to the government, one of the main shareholders of the company, the French company Vivendi can create obstacles.

“A potential takeover bid for Telecom Italia by KKR may have an insurmountable hurdle that Vivendi would likely resist as its 24% stake in the company was acquired at an average cost of 1.03 euros,” said Erhan Gurses, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Telecom Italia shares have fallen about 50% over the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company had a net debt of more than 22 billion euros at the end of September.

KKR had already bought a 37.5% stake in FiberCo, Telecom Italia’s fiber unit, last year for 1.8 billion euros.