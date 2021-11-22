Palmeiras and Flamengo turned money into domain

The decision of the Copa Libertadores da América-2021, which will be played this Saturday, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo (URU), is proof that, at least in South American football, money does bring happiness… and lots of it.

Flamengo and Palmeiras, the two finalists this season and also the last winners of the competition, are simply the clubs on the continent that spent the most money on hiring players in the last decade.

According to the “Transfermarkt”, a platform specializing in the coverage of the international Bola da Bola, the rubros-negros invested 142.8 million euros (R$904 million) in the acquisition of reinforcements since 2012.

Their opponents in Saturday’s decision are not far behind. There were 121.9 million euros (R$ 771.9 million) spent on the purchase of economic rights and loan agreements from players over the last ten years.

On the South American scene, no one has spent as much money on new athletes as they have. Only three other clubs invested more than 100 million euros (R$ 633.2 million) in the period: Argentina’s Boca Juniors and River Plate, in addition to Corinthians.

And since money (at least when well spent) buys lawn success, they’ve all reached at least one Libertadores decision in the decade.

In the case of Flamengo and Palmeiras, all this money did not only yield good results in the main interclub tournament in South America (a home title). Due to the heavy investment, the two clubs are going through a phase of accumulating trophies.

The cariocas, who went through a period of economic rigidity to pay off old debts and put their house in order in the early 2010s and only then return to the policy of big signings, also won five state titles, two editions of the Brazilian Nationals and a Cup in Brazil in the period.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, inflated its investment potential thanks to profits obtained from its stadium and sponsorship contracts with the companies of its new president, Leila Pereira, also won one Campeonato Paulista, two Brasileiros and no less than three Copa do Brasil.

For the third time in history, Brazilian football will amend three consecutive Libertadores titles. Between 1997 and 1999, Cruzeiro, Vasco and Palmeiras placed the country of football at the top of the podium in the South American tournament. From 2010 to 2014, Internacional, Santos, Corinthians and Atlético-MG built an even greater hegemony.

The 2021 continental champion will lift the trophy in Conmebol’s number one competition for the third time and equal the record of São Paulo, Santos and Grêmio, the biggest winners coming from Brazil.

Best team in South America in 1999 and 2020, Palmeiras also reached the final in 1961, 1968 and 2000. Flamengo left the field victorious in the two decisions they played: 1981 and 2019.

The Libertadores-2021 winner still does not know when he will compete in the Club World Cup. The next edition of the tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates, in February next year. However, official dates have not yet been released by FIFA.

Expenses with reinforcements in the last 10 years

1 – Flamengo (BRA): 142.8 million euros

2 – Palmeiras (BRA): 121.9 million euros

3 – Boca Juniors (ARG): 121.3 million euros

4 – River Plate (ARG): 101.3 million euros

5 – Corinthians (BRA): 100.9 million euros

6 – Atlético-MG (BRA): 96.7 million euros

7 – São Paulo (BRA): 93.3 million euros

8 – Santos (BRA): 67.6 million euros

9 – Racing (ARG): 63.3 million euros

10 – Independent (ARG): 61.5 million euros

Source: Transfermarkt