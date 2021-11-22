Palmeiras line-up: Felipe Melo and Breno Lopes train with the ball five days before the final | palm trees

This Monday morning, the Palmeiras squad held another training session aiming at Tuesday’s game, against Atlético-MG, at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, for Brasileirão, and also at the Libertadores final, on Saturday, against Flamengo, in Montevideo.

Coach Abel Ferreira divided the squad into two teams that, in the field of different ones, worked on movements, game situations and the tactical part.

The holders against Fortaleza, on Saturday, probable beginners against Flamengo, ended the activity before finishing with regenerative exercises.

Midfielder Felipe Melo, who defrauded Palmeiras with pain in his right knee, followed the special work schedule, this time in activities with specific ball.

Forward Breno Lopes, who had pain in his right ankle, also worked on the field, without limitations. The two should be options for the Libertadores final.

Abel Ferreira will send the reserve team to the field in the game against Atlético-MG, as he will save the holders for Saturday’s decision.

Thus, a possible team has Jailson, Gabriel Menino, Kuscevic, Renan and Jorge; Patrick de Paula, Danilo Barbosa and Matheus Fernandes; Wesley, Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes) and Deyverson (Willian).

Palmeiras will still practice this Tuesday morning, again at the Academy, before the match against Galo.

