Palmeiras returns to Libertadores decision after 10 months; see what happened between the finals | palm trees

Current champion of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras will defend the continental title next Saturday, against Flamengo, at 5 pm (GMT), at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About to dispute the second Libertadores final in ten months, Verdão lived a very busy season between decisions.

Palmeiras Libertadores champion — Photo: André Durão

Since the 1-0 victory over Santos with a goal by Breno Lopes at Maracanã, Verdão has played 77 games, played in three other finals and went through ups and downs in the 2021 season. See below for a summary of what happened between Libertadores’ decisions.

Joy of the title and frustration at the Worlds

Torcida do Palmeiras held a party before boarding for the Worlds — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The party for winning the title over Santos was short due to the tight schedule. After beating Libertadores, Verdão still played against Botafogo in Brasileirão and then traveled to Qatar to dispute the Club World Cup.

The euphoria for the title was replaced by frustration at the Worlds, as Verdão ended the competition without goals and defeated Tigres, from Mexico, 1-0 in normal time, in the semifinal, and by Al-Ahly, from Egypt, by 3 2 on penalties after the 0-0 tie, in the dispute for third place.

Abel Ferreira consoles Viña after Palmeiras lost to Tigres at the Worlds — Photo: Reuters

One more title, vices and collection

After the World Cup campaign ended, coach Abel Ferreira had to mobilize his team again to compete in another final, this time for the Copa do Brasil.

A little more than three weeks after the duel with Al-Ahly, Verdão disputed the decision with Grêmio and completed the triple crown (Paulista, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil) with two victories against Renato Gaúcho’s team: 1-0 in Arena Grêmio and 2-0 at Allianz Parque.

Palmeiras wins the Copa do Brasil 2020 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

As the game schedule was overtaken by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 season began for Palmeiras curiously between the finals. While facing Grêmio for the 2020 Copa do Brasil, the reserve team debuted in the 2021 Paulistão, against Corinthians.

Without a break, Verdão gave only a few days of rest to the squad and the coaching staff, as a month after the Copa do Brasil came two more finals: Recopa Sudamericana and Supercopa. In both, Abel Ferreira’s team lost on penalties, to Defensa y Justicia, from Argentina, and Flamengo, respectively.

These results, together with a defeat with reservations against São Paulo in Paulistão, generated the first protest against Abel, with graffiti walls in Allianz Parque.

The wall of the Palmeiras stadium is painted after a defeat by São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction

Even though they treated Paulistão as preparation for the rest of the season, the team started in the final stretch and managed to qualify for the knockout.

After eliminating Corinthians in the semifinals, Verdão faced São Paulo in the decision and ended up defeated, accumulating the third runner-up in the season. Two weeks later would come one of the lowest points of 2021: the elimination of the Copa do Brasil for the CRB, inside Allianz Parque.

Charge for reinforcements and returns

Maurício Galiotte and Abel Ferreira in conversation with the Palmeiras cast — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira asked for the hiring of three reinforcements this season: a left-handed defender/back, a left-handed winger and a center forward. The club even tried to fulfill the coach’s wishes, but did not conclude slow negotiations with Ademir, from América-MG, Borré, ex-River Plate, and Castellanos, from New York City.

The difficulty to reinforce the group in the face of the turmoil during the season generated public disagreements between the coach and the board. It took a meeting for the parties to agree the speech after that.

Faced with the decision to keep the club healthy financially, the solution was to reintegrate players who were on loan, such as Deyverson and especially the idol Dudu, after spending a year at Al-Duhail, in Qatar. Only after selling Viña to Roma did Verdão look for replacements in the market: Piquerez, from Peñarol, and Jorge, from Monaco.

Launched in Liberta and new style

Dudu returned and became an important part of Palmeiras — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

In Brasileirão, Palmeiras had seven straight victories and lead the competition, but lost strength at the beginning of the second round. Meanwhile, in Libertadores came remarkable classifications, against São Paulo and Atlético-MG, with Dudu being the protagonist in both.

With a inconsistent performance in the national championship, Verdão was far from the fight for the title with Galo, but well positioned in the G-4. What was seen, then, was Abel Ferreira’s search for the ideal team, also thinking about the final.

In the decision against Santos, at Maracanã, the lineup was: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Viña; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Gabriel Menino (Breno Lopes) and Raphael Veiga (Alan Empereur); Rony (Felipe Melo) and Luiz Adriano.

Viña and Empereur left the club, while Marcos Rocha is suspended in the final, and Gabriel Menino and Luiz Adriano lost space due to their lackluster performance this season.

Gustavo Scarpa, leader in assists with 22 passes for goals, regained the space between the holders and has been doing well with Raphael Veiga, top scorer in 2021 with 17 goals. The two form a faster attack with Dudu and Ron, which should be chosen for the duel in Centenary.

After winning six consecutive games at Brasileirão, Verdão is now on a streak of three straight defeats, but nothing that shakes Abel. Even under some criticism, the coach has repeated that he is executing a plan, just like in the January achievement.

Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga celebrate Palmeiras goal against Fluminense — Photo: Marcos Ribolli