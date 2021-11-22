Peng Shuai conversation with IOC president is not enough, says tennis association | World

The WTA threatened to stop organizing tournaments in China if the player remained missing, and the UN and Amnesty International joined the tennis community to ask the Chinese government to provide evidence of the tennis player’s whereabouts and health.

Peng is 35 years old and is a former world number one in doubles and a tennis star in China. She has participated in three Olympics and was champion at Wimbledon in 2013 and Roland Garros in 2014 (two of the four most important tennis tournaments in the world).

Faced with international pressure, photos and videos of Peng Shuai began to be released on Saturday (20). In images released by Chinese state media journalists and organizers of a children’s tennis tournament in Beijing, she appears at home, having dinner with friends and signing autographs.

But they were not enough to alleviate concerns about the athlete, and on Sunday (21) the tennis player participated in the video call with the president of the IOC.

Thomas Bach entered the imbroglio because China will host the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will take place in February in the capital Beijing, and there are already those who defend the boycott of the tournament (see below).

“It was nice to see Peng Shuai in recent videos, but they don’t alleviate or address the WTA’s concern about their well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.”, said a spokeswoman for the WTA by email.

Asked about Peng’s video call with Bach, the spokeswoman said: “This video does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent, uncensored investigation into his allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to ours. initial concern”.

The IOC said in a statement that Peng participated in a 30-minute video call with Bach, during which said she was “safe and well” at home in Beijing and wanted her privacy to be respected for the time being.

Part of the international community has advocated a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, given China’s human rights record, and the movement gained momentum with the Peng case.

Hu Xijin, editor of the state-owned Global Times newspaper, who in recent days has posted photos and videos of the tennis player, said on Twitter on Monday that her appearance should be enough to alleviate the concerns of “those who really care about Peng Shuai’s safety “.

“But for those who want to attack China’s system and boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics, the facts, no matter how many, don’t work for them,” said Hu.

sexual assault and censorship

On November 2, Peng Shuai wrote on the Weibo (Chinese Twitter) social network that Zhang Gaoli, vice premier of China between 2013 and 2018, had forced her to have sex despite her repeated refusals, and they later had a intermittent consensual relationship.

Zhang is married and 40 years older than Peng.

The publication was deleted from Weibo about half an hour later and all mention of the case disappeared from the internet and search engines.

Twitter and other “Western” social networks such as Facebook and Instagram are blocked in China, and the disappearance of information that the government dislikes is recurrent in the country.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on Peng’s statement so far.