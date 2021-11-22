Peng Shuai, missing Chinese tennis player, meets with IOC and says he’s fine – Sports

the chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, missing since early November, said she was safe and feeling good in a video call made with the president of the International Olympic Committee (COI), Thomas Bach. Information about the meeting was released by the committee itself this Sunday, the same day the tennis player was seen during a youth tennis tournament in Beijing.

In the statement, the IOC said that Peng said that “she is safe and well, living in her house in Beijing, but that she would like to keep her privacy respected.” and said she now prefers to spend time with friends and family. “However, she will remain involved in tennis, which she loves very much,” the statement concluded.

The appearance and conversation with a source who does not represent the Chinese government is a new chapter in a story that began earlier this month.

Peng Shuai had been missing since early November, just days after accusing 75-year-old former Vice Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex. The main suspicion was that the tennis player could be suffering reprisals or intimidation because of the complaint made.

Since then, tennis stars, human rights organizations and sports entities have been asking for clarification on the athlete’s whereabouts. Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka expressed Chinese concern, which has already won the main openers on the tennis circuit and is number 1 in the doubles ranking. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, even suggested a boycott of the Winter Olympics, which will be held in China in February of next year.

However, among those concerned, state-run Chinese media outlets were releasing information debunking the rumors and claiming that Shuai Peng was safe and well.

Steve Simon, Executive Director of WTA, the organization that organizes the world women’s tennis circuit, countered and suspected that Shuai was safe even after the Chinese state media disclosed, through a message allegedly authored by the tennis player, that the tennis player was fine, at home and away of danger.

Last Saturday, journalist Hu Xinjin, editor-in-chief of the state-owned newspaper Global Times, stated on Twitter that Shuai was at home and that the athlete would make a public appearance “soon”.

Xinkin’s prediction was confirmed. This Sunday, Shuau Peng was seen at a tennis tournament in Beijing. The photos were released on the WeChat of Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger, organized by the China Open. In them, the tennis player appears wearing a dark blue jacket and white pants. The images from this Sunday are added to others released on Saturday, 20, which show Peng, supposedly, in a restaurant.

Regarding the images released over the weekend, the WTA maintained its stance of questioning the veracity of the information, and stated that the entity was not convinced of when the records had been made, since the photos were released by people close to the Chinese government .

understand the case

The attack would have occurred in 2018, according to Peng. She would have been coerced by the politician, married, to have sex. The tennis player says that she resisted and cried before giving in. Over the next three years, they both lived through an extramarital affair described as “unpleasant” by the 35-year-old. In the publication, the tennis player said that she could not present evidence to support her claim, as their relationship was very restricted.