Pérez laments virtual safety-car in Qatar: “Podium was in the pocket”

Sergio Pérez lamented the virtual safety-car at the end of the Qatar GP (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 IN QATAR: HAMILTON WINS, VERSTAPPEN 2nd, ALONSO ON PODIUM | Briefing

After being disappointed in qualifying after being out of Q3 and getting only 11th place on the starting grid, Sergio Pérez had a good performance this Sunday (21), in the GP of Qatar. The Mexican finished the race in fourth place. However, the Red Bull driver could have figured on the podium at Losail had it not been for the virtual safety car triggered after Williams’ Nicholas Latifi abandoned the race and had his car stopped close to the track.

That’s because the Austrian team decided to send ‘Czech’, then in third position, to the pits for a tire change — shortly after Valtteri Bottas suffered from a puncture in his left front tyre. At a good pace, Pérez scaled the peloton back and, as he approached Alonso – third place at the time – he saw his plans thwarted by the VSC.

“At one point we walked to one stop, then it changed to two. It wasn’t clear to us. We were playing the team game. We definitely had the podium in our pockets and then came the virtual safety car. I don’t know if that was enough to prevent us from catching Fernando (Alonso), but we minimized the damage”, justified the 31-year-old.

Czech Pérez had a good fight with Alonso during the race in Losail (Photo: Red Bull)

‘Czech’ did not hide their disappointment with the result obtained in Qatar and, furthermore, acknowledged that the poor performance on Saturday was fundamental to the frustrating fourth place at Losail.

“We should be on the podium. When you start 11th, there’s not much to dream about. We made a good first stint, but unfortunately it didn’t work”, concluded Pérez.

Even frustrated by the result this Sunday in Losail, Pérez survived in the fight for third place at the Drivers’ World Championship. Benefited by the abandonment of Bottas, the Mexican now has 190 points, while the Finn from Mercedes parked in the 203 goals.

The 21st and penultimate stage of the 2021 season of Formula 1 is scheduled for two weeks from now, between December 3 and 5, and will mark Saudi Arabia’s debut at the Worlds.

