Petrobras may cut dividends by $8 billion, but it should still be seen as a good payer

THE Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) tends to decrease part of your payment of dividends if the increase in the 5-year investment plan is confirmed, but the company should still be seen as a good payer, points out the BTG Pactual in a report sent to customers this Monday (22) and obtained by Money Times.

The state-owned company may announce, next Thursday (25) during investor’s day, an investment project in the range of US$ 60 billion to US$ 70 billion.

“The average number implies an increase of 18% compared to the previous plan. Although not yet confirmed, we think that Petrobras’ statement allows for a little brainstorming on what has been one of the most recurrent subjects when talking to investors in recent months: capital allocation and capacity to distribute dividends”, state Pedro Soares, Thiago Duarte and Daniel Guardiola.

Based on the last closing price of the shares, assuming an investment value 20% greater over the course of 5 years, and based on the estimated price curve of the Petroleum, the potential cut in dividends could reach $8 billion, or a year-on-year reduction of 2.7 percentage points.

“Although negative, [a notícia] we believe it will not materially change investors’ perceptions of Petrobras’ “dividend payer” story, given the stock’s current position. In our opinion, assets are now trading above 20% of dividend yield for 2022″ they conclude.