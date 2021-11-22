PIS PASEP salary allowance worth R$1,200 in February

There have been many workers’ doubts about the payment of the allowance. PIS/Pasep in 2022. Some news reports claim that the payment will start in February and will be worth R$1,200 per worker. To answer your questions, check out all the information below.

Will the PIS/Pasep payment start in February?

Government information states that the allowance will be released in 2022 and the expectation is that payment will start in February.

The resolution published by Codefat, which postponed the release of PIS/Pasep for 2022, established new rules for payment. Among the new rules determined, it was decided that the salary bonus will be paid according to the annual calendar established by CODEFAT.

Therefore, the procedures for identifying workers eligible to receive the benefit will be carried out between the months of October this year and January 2022.

PIS/Pasep value should not be BRL 1,200

The basis used for payment of the PIS/Pasep is the current minimum wage for the year. However, the value of the salary undergoes adjustment according to the national Consumer Price Index (INPC), where it is used to calculate inflation.

Thus, with the forecast of new inflation for the month of November, the minimum wage should reach the value of R$ 1,200. However, the exact value of the 2022 salary should only be released in January, which is the period in which the Government determines the new national floor.

Therefore, as there are still new forecasts for future readjustments, the government will only be able to determine the exact value of the national floor in 2022.

What is the PIS PASEP allowance and who is entitled?

Public, federal, state and municipal employees are enrolled in PASEP. As well as employees of public companies and mixed companies.

the allowance of PIS PASEP it is a benefit granted to workers registered for 5 years or more. In order for the worker to take advantage of this benefit, the company must have correctly declared that worker in the RAIS, the Annual Social Information Report.

Up to two minimum wages in force in the payment base year

It is important that the worker has received an average of up to two minimum wages in the year of payment and worked for at least 30 days. That is, if the average value exceeds two minimum wages in the reference year, or if the worker has not worked for at least 30 days, he will not be entitled to this allowance.

Workers who are entitled to unemployment insurance, Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) and salary bonuses need to know the number of the PIS to receive the benefit. Therefore, it is now possible to consult the identification of the document through a simple query on the Meu INSS website using the CPF.

To verify the PIS number via the CPF just visit the site my INSS, click on “Enter with gov.br”. The user must enter the CPF and select the option “continue” or create a record. After accessing the account, the worker must click on “My registration” on the home page, where it will be possible to check data such as name, CPF and NIT/PIS.