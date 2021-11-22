PIX: BC limits options for setting night time; see what changes | PIX

The Central Bank has limited the options for defining the night time schedule for using the PIX. The new rule is contained in a new normative instruction published this Monday (22) in the Official Gazette of the Union.

At the end user’s request, “the night period may comprise the period between 22 hours and 6 hours”, says the new standard.

Since October 4, the limit of R$1,000 for transfers and payments made by individuals from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am came into effect. But until then, at the user’s request, the night period could be started from 20:00 to 23:59.

Limiting transfers and payments was one of the measures announced by the Central Bank to make the PIX more secure and reduce the systems’ vulnerability to criminal actions, amid the growth in the number of scams and frauds.

The nightly limit value can still be changed at the customer’s request, through the electronic service channels. However, the financial institution must establish a minimum period of 24 hours for the increase to be effected.

According to the Central Bank, banks must offer their customers the option of registering in advance accounts that may receive transfers above the established limits.

According to the new standard, the inclusion of the definition of the beginning of the night shift “must be carried out by all PIX participants by July 29, 2022”.