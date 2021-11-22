Pix: BC limits time option for start of night shift

According to the document, at the request of the end user, “the night period may comprise the period between 22 hours and 6 hours”, says the new standard. Until then, the consumer could choose to start the night shift between 20:00 or 23:59 — now the limit is now 22:00.

The night period (between 8 pm and 6 am) corresponds to the time when the consumer can only make Pix transactions with a limit of up to R$1,000. It is worth remembering that the monetary authority announced this new limit rule for operations with Pix on October 4th.

In other words, if the customer does not inform that he wants to change the standard time, from 20:00 onwards his Pix transaction limit will be R$1,000. If the customer wants to extend the time he can make transactions with greater value than this one, he can extend it to 22:00.

The main reason is security: a series of scams, fraud and violent crimes such as lightning kidnapping have been registered in recent months, which prompted the BC to set security limits.

“BC monitors all systems within its regulatory perimeter and there are side effects on Pix, just as there are with credit cards. After monitoring and making an accurate diagnosis and evaluating the costs, such as fraud, scams and crimes, such as lightning kidnappings, we understood that it was necessary to make an intervention”, explained the BC at the time.