Pix limits night time and creates mechanisms for blocking and returning to avoid scams

Initially, BC had established that the night period would be between 8 pm and 6 am, with the possibility of user definition, but ended up limiting the initial time to two options.

The limit value for transfers at this time is R$1,000 by default, but the customer can increase or decrease this amount.

against fraud

In order to increase Pix’s security, the BC also announced last week two new tools: a precautionary block and a special return mechanism. In practice, the mechanisms will change the treatment given to situations of fraud, by facilitating communication and streamlining the process of eventual blocking and return of resources.

In the case of a precautionary block, the banking institution that holds the account of the recipient of the amount can prevent the money from being blocked for up to 72 hours, if it suspects fraud.

According to BC, this option will allow the bank to carry out a more robust analysis of the case, which increases the chance of recovering the money, if the payer has been the victim of a crime.

cash recovery

The special return mechanism can be activated by both the bank and the customer, if they have made a transfer via Pix and then realize that they have been the victim of a scam.

To use this tool, it is necessary to register a police report and immediately report the incident to the financial institution, through an official communication channel, such as SAC or ombudsman.





The BC explains that, after the initial communication, the victim’s bank must use the Pix infrastructure to notify the institution that is receiving the suspicious transfer, in order to block the funds.

Attention to the Pix key

Once the money is blocked, banking institutions will have up to seven days to analyze the case.

If fraud is proven, the transaction’s destination bank must return the funds to the payer’s bank, which in turn reimburses the customer.

This mechanism can also be activated in cases of undue credit due to operational failure in the bank’s systems. O

BC clarifies that, however, the tool cannot be used for cases where the user enters the wrong Pix key or when there are commercial disputes between those involved.