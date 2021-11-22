PlatinumGames Director apologizes Microsoft for canceling Scalebound • Eurogamer.pt

Expected to be an Xbox exclusive for 2017, Scalebound RPG was one of the games that created the most controversy at the time, largely due to its unexpected cancellation.

After all these years, Hideki Kamiya, Director of PlatinumGames, comes to apologize to both Microsoft and everyone who was waiting for the game.

It was through a video, thank you VGC, that Kamiya addressed several issues about Scalebound, talking about the project, how it was born and why it was cancelled.

“Scalebound was a project we had teamed up with Microsoft. They expected good things from us, and we needed to live up to those expectations with the project.”

“Teaming up with Microsoft meant releasing the game on the latest Xbox console (Xbox One). Once again I had the desire to make a top-of-the-line game. I wanted to go back to something photorealistic.”

Later on, he addresses the issue of the size of the project, that they were not prepared for something so challenging and, above all, they did not have the necessary experience to achieve what they had envisioned.

“We were working in an environment we weren’t used to. We were developing on the Unreal engine, we also lacked the know-how necessary to build a game based on online features.”

“The obstacles we had to overcome were too big. We didn’t have enough experience and we couldn’t get over that wall, which eventually led to what happened in the end.”

“I’m sorry to the gamers who were looking forward to it, and I’m also sorry to Microsoft who had placed their trust in us as a business partner. I want to apologize, both as a creator and a PlatinumGames member.”

These are the most concrete justifications we’ve had to date for what really happened with Scalebound. We now know that the team that was in charge of the project simply did not have the capacity and knowledge to complete it.