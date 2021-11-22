Players blast Battlefiled 2042 on Steam and Metacritic • Eurogamer.pt

Battlefiled 2042 reached all players last Friday the 19th of November. Whoever bought one of the more expensive versions had the right to play in Early Access since the 15th, or whoever owns the EA Play.

But what’s most shocking at the moment are the player ratings, both on Metacritic and Steam.

Starting with Metacritic, the discontent of players is evident, which completely devastates DICE’s game on all platforms. The version with the worst rating is the version of Xbox One with 1.4, the least bad being the PlayStation 5 that gets only and only 3.1.

On Steam, things are too bad, to say the least. The number of negative reviews on that platform is impressive, with the game receiving more than 30,000 negative reviews against around 10,000 positive ones.

On the 18th, before it was released, Battlefiled 2042 received an update, and DICE promised that more are on the way.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll have more to share around new fixes, balance changes, and QoL improvements. Over the next 30 days, two more updates are currently planned to be released, with our next update providing more fixes. and improvements we’ve identified during this first week of early access, and a bigger, more substantial update following that.”