Pope Francis to the young: don’t forget that to reign is to serve”

Francis, after praying the Angelus, greeted the young people and recalled that this Sunday is the World Fisheries Day. A look also at the UN initiatives on the arms trade and the beatification of the Polish priest Macha, victim of the Nazi regime.

After this Sunday’s Angelus, Pope Francis recalled that for the first time on the Solemnity of Christ the King, World Youth Day is being celebrated in all the particular Churches. For this reason he said that at his side were two young men representing all the young people of Rome.

“I warmly greet the young people of our Diocese, and I hope that all the young people of the world will feel a living part of the Church, protagonists of her mission. Thank you for coming! And don’t forget that to reign is to serve”.

To reign is to serve, he recalled and asked everyone to repeat: “to reign is to serve. As our King teaches us”.

Then he asked the young people beside him to salute. The young woman wished everyone a good World Youth Day and the young man, responding to the Pope's request to say something more, said: "let's testify that believing in Jesus is beautiful!"















Pope with young people at the Angelus

Pope Francis recalled that this Sunday is also the World Fisheries Day.

“I greet all fishermen and pray for those who live in difficult conditions or, at times, unfortunately, forced labor. I encourage Stella Maris chaplains and volunteers to continue their pastoral service to these people and their families”.

The Holy Father added that “on this day we also remember all victims of road accidents: let us pray for them and strive to prevent accidents.”

Francisco also encouraged ongoing initiatives at the United Nations "to achieve greater control over the arms trade."















Apostolic Palace

Yesterday in Katowice, Poland, – Francisco said – Father Giovanni Francesco Macha, assassinated in 1942, in the context of the persecution of the Church by the Nazi regime, was beatified.

“In the darkness of his prison, he found in God the strength and meekness to face this trial. May your martyrdom be a fruitful seed of hope and peace. Applause to the new Blessed!”

Finally, the Pope greeted the faithful of Rome and pilgrims from various countries, especially those from Poland and the United States of America. He also greeted the scouts of the Archdiocese of Braga in Portugal and the Ecuadorian community of Rome, which celebrates the Virgin of El Quinche. Francisco’s thought was also for the faithful of Sant’Antimo (Naples) and Catania; for the children of the Confirmation of Pattada; and for the Food Bank volunteers, who are preparing for the Food Collection Day next Saturday. He finally greeted the young people of the Immaculate Conception before wishing everyone a good Sunday and a good lunch and asking: “please don’t forget to pray for me”.