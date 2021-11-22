Presidente do Galo plans a ‘beautiful party’ against the Flu, but warns: ‘it has to go through Palmeiras’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini / Agência Galo / Atlético



After the 2-0 victory against Juventude at Mineirão, Atlético achieved a 98.5% chance of winning the Brazilian Championship title, according to UFMG’s website Probabilis do Futebol.

And the cup can be mathematically secured on November 28, against Fluminense, at Gigante da Pampulha, in a duel valid for the 36th round.

For that, before the Galo need to add three points away from home against Palmeiras, next Tuesday (23). In addition, they need to root for Flamengo (runner-up), at most, draw the match against Grêmio, on the same day, in Porto Alegre.

With the possibility of finally being able to release the cry of “É Campeão” without reservations, next Sunday (28), the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, stated in an interview with Itatiaia Radio that club and fans project a “beautiful party” in Mineirão in front of the Flu.

However, the official warned that Galo still needs to beat Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, in another delicate clash. Sérgio Coelho also preached respect to Fluminense, who will be the opponent in Gigante da Pampulha.

“Now we are going to work to play against Palmeiras. If we pass by Palmeiras, and if there is a stumbling block by our opponent to the title [Flamengo], we will certainly have a beautiful party against Fluminense, always with great respect, because we know that Fluminense is a great team and we have to remain firm and with great humility. There’s nothing gained and we still can’t guarantee that it will be on the 28th against Fluminense. You have to be calm and respect your opponent,” he told reporter Rubens Júnior, during the final game of the Minas Gerais Women’s Championship.

