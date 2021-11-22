Governors João Doria, from São Paulo, Eduardo Leite, from Rio Grande do Sul and the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio, dispute the PSDB’s caucuses.| Photo: PSDB Disclosure

Former federal deputy Marcus Pestana, coordinator of the PSDB’s caucuses, said that the problem in the voting application that prompted the postponement of the party’s internal election was caused by incompetence or a hacker attack, according to statements made to the newspaper O Globo. He is part of the group of affiliates who failed to vote.

According to Pestana, the technology used to create the application is not new and the work of the hired company was to implement a system that already exists to capture votes. The process for choosing the candidate of the legend who will run for the presidential elections in 2022 will be concluded on a new date to be defined. The two main possibilities discussed are online voting during the week or an extension of the deadline for 48 hours. Governors João Doria, from São Paulo, Eduardo Leite, from Rio Grande do Sul and the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio, are competing for the position.

In a clarification note published on Twitter on Sunday night (21), the PSDB stated that the Support Foundation of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (FAURGS), responsible for developing the party’s voting application, is investigating all possible causes of the instability verified in the program.

“Contrary to what was speculated, the problems have nothing to do with purchasing licenses to support the facial recognition of affiliates. So much so that the same number of certificates allowed the successful registration of more than 44 thousand voters. The votes so far registered will not be lost, and the security of the system has not been affected. The entire process is being monitored by technicians representing the three registered slates, guaranteeing fairness and transparency”, says the party’s statement.