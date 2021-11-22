Prince Philip’s Will Turns to Court Battle

Prince Philip’s will, who died in April of this year, turned into a court battle in the UK due to the restriction of press presence at the hearing that took place months ago.

British newspaper The Guardian has filed a lawsuit against Queen Elizabeth II’s attorney general and private lawyers, arguing that the high court’s decision to ban the press violates “the principle of open justice” and should be re-evaluated.

In September, the head of the British high court’s family division ruled that Prince Philip’s will should be kept out of public access for 90 years. According to the newspaper, the hearing took place secretly without media organizations being informed or allowed to attend.

Only representatives of the Queen and Prince Philip were allowed to appear along with Attorney General Michael Ellis. “Both parties were able to persuade the judge to exclude the media from the hearing,” the newspaper wrote.

The judge’s argument is that the attorney general would already be there to represent the public interest, which The Guardian disagrees.

Under British law, when a person dies, his will is automatically made public. This is done to ensure that the will is carried out, to bring it to the attention of potential beneficiaries and also to prevent fraud against a person’s assets.

However, the royal family is exempt from this. The will of the monarch is hidden by law, however, from other members of the royal family this is not legislation. Still, royals continually resort to this resource in court.

Who started using the resource was the Queen Mother, Mary, wife of King George V and mother of Elizabeth II. She would have asked for secrecy of the will of her brother, Prince Francis of Teck, who would have left jewelry for an alleged mistress.

Queen Mary’s own will has already been the subject of requests for release, as well as that of Princess Margaret, sister of Elizabeth II, to no avail.