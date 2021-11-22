Probable squad of Grêmio against Flamengo for Brasileirão 2021

Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Pedro Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva; Jhonata Robert, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza. This is Grêmio’s likely squad against Flamengo, for the 2021 Brasileirão. In other words, it’s the same team that beat Chapecoense away from home by 3-1.

Vagner Mancini, who a short time ago said he trusted 18 or 19 players, this time said he should repeat the team in this match. He will only make any changes if he has to. So, changes will only happen if any athlete shows physical wear and tear for this game.

Thiago Santos, the most questioned player until recently, scored a goal and assisted in the Santa Catarina match. Maybe it was his best performance with the tricolor shirt, which he wears since the beginning of the year. Therefore, there is no way to remove him from the team right now.

Another important thing: no one took the third yellow card, being suspended from the match against Flamengo. Villasanti and Miguel Borja are likely to remain out of the starting lineup, they lost their spots when they went to their national teams in the World Cup qualifiers.

What is Grêmio’s likely squad?

Grêmio’s probable squad for the game this Tuesday (23rd), at 9 pm, has the following team:

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA