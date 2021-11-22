PS5 Architect explains how the console was made • Eurogamer.pt

Mark Cerny, main architect of PlayStation 5, stars in a video in which he talks about the creation process of the latest Sony console and the main philosophies for the design of the machine, with examples of how choices affect games.

The pre-production period, community feedback in the form of requests that resulted in some of the main facets of the PS5, Cerny talks about specific details about the console’s development.

The need to present an SSD as the community so asked, the mission to improve “quick travel”, backwards compatibility and how they had to adjust the power of the new console not to break the logic of PS4 games, Cerny explains how developers requests and gamers helped Sony find a direction for PS5 development.

The console controller, DualSense, especially its superior feeback level, also deserves mention by Cerny and talks about riding in Ghost of Tsushima and how to differentiate a trot from a gallop helps immensely in immersion, for example.