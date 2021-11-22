PS5 with physical player or only digital? Find out which to buy on Black Friday 2021 | Games

The PlayStation 5 (PS5), Sony’s latest console, is one of the most desired products by game fans looking for discounts on Black Friday 2021. Launched in November 2020, the device has just turned one year old, and it continues to suffer from problems in restocking inventories around the world. There are two versions available: a more traditional one, equipped with a blu-ray drive, and the Digital Edition, which operates exclusively with downloadable versions of the games. In addition to the price difference, the options should also appeal to different user profiles. Still not decided which PS5 is best for you? O TechAll separated some points to help in this choice:

Why buy PS5 with physical media player?

Compatible with blu-ray movies and games

The main advantage of the more expensive version of the PS5 is precisely being able to play games and movies on blu-ray, that is, inserting discs into the device. The drive, positioned on the right side of the device, is capable of running titles without region restrictions, as was common in older consoles.

These days it’s not uncommon to find games on physical media costing less than their digital versions, sold directly through PlayStation Network, the PS5 store. With both options, it’s easier to enjoy the best prices and still watch your favorite movies in blu-ray on the console, a function that is not available in the digital version.

Take advantage of discounts on used games

The used game sales market remains strong in Brazil. On social networks or sales platforms, it is easy to find ads or even regional groups dedicated only to trading physical games, which tend to have prices well below those seen in retail.

The popularization of digital versions reduced the offer a little, but, on the other hand, the values ​​practiced remain excellent, from older titles to games that were recently released and are already available for business.

Resale, trade or lend games that have already ended

Bought that long-awaited release and finished the game in less than a week? In the case of physical copies, it is possible to recover a good part of the money invested by reselling the disc in the same groups mentioned above.

Another possibility is to exchange or lend the game to friends, to share experiences without the need to buy multiple copies of single player games. On the digital PS5, any similar attempt involves sharing PSN account data, which is not recommended by Sony.

Run a Previous Collection of PS4 Games

In the recent past, buying next-gen consoles meant having to abandon your entire gaming library from the previous device. If you have games on disc and don’t want to lose access to them, the PS5 with blu-ray player is the best option, as it plays PS4 titles as well.

Sony does not provide any tool to “convert” physical games to digital consoles, which means that even if you have a copy of the game, you will not be able to play it on your PS5 Digital Edition.

Why buy the 100% digital PS5?

Cheaper than PS5 with disc player

Since its launch in Brazil, the PlayStation 5 has gone through three major changes in its price. After two reductions in values, caused by the drop in taxes applied to game consoles in the country, the new Sony console had an increase of R$ 100 in its two models last Wednesday (17), driven by a readjustment that considers the ” local market conditions”.

Even with the variations in official prices, the PS5 Digital Edition remains as the most affordable alternative to play Sony’s new generation games. The console without disk drive costs R$ 3,999.99, while the edition equipped with the reader costs R$ 4,499.99.

Lighter and cleaner design

If in terms of features the PS5 Digital Edition is lacking in relation to the traditional model, in the field of design it is the cheaper version that gets the better. The absence of the disk drive allowed Sony to remove the “bulge” that holds the reader, and left the console with a slimmer and more balanced look. Another relevant difference is in weight: while the more complete PS5 weighs 4.5 kg, the digital version is relatively lighter, at 3.9 kg.

Compatible with PS5 and PS4 digital libraries

While the lack of a disc player may be lacking for those with a physical game collection, gamers who have been choosing to buy digital titles shouldn’t feel any difference when opting for a PS5 Digital Edition.

PS4 and PS5 games purchased from the PS Store are 100% compatible with the cheapest model. The same happens for games purchased on the PlayStation subscription service, PS Plus, which releases new games for the platform every month, always digitally.

same storage space

In the past it was possible to decide whether or not to install your games on the consoles hard drive, but on the PS5 all physical copies need to be 100% installed on internal storage, meaning that having games on disk is not a big advantage of the point. view of saving space on your SSD.

The difference will only be relevant if you need to install and uninstall games from your PS5 very often, as copying files from a blu-ray is faster than downloading them. It’s also important to remember that updates are getting bigger, which puts the two versions even closer in this regard.

