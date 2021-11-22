Pulled by chicken and egg, Christmas supper product prices rise up to 27%

This year’s Christmas dinner will have a greater weight on the consumer’s pocket. That’s because the foods that make up the Christmas basket are more expensive compared to last year.

Whole chicken, one of the most popular foods at this time of year, was the one that rose the most and rose 27.34% in price. Then comes the egg, normally used in salads, which has increased by 20%.

Then come the “breads of another type” (which includes toast bread) with an increase of 11.12%, cod (7.98%), wine (7.77%), pork loin (6.48%) and the pork ham (3.44%).

Of the items analyzed by the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre) of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), only rice had a drop in price (-4.25%). The FGV data are a variation accumulated in 12 months, from December last year to November this year.

“The price is as salty as cod. There will be cod at Ceia, but we have to do some research”, said retired Marco Correia.

For the retail consultant Marco Quintarelli, the increase in chicken meat and eggs, the items that suffered the most adjustments compared to last year, is due to the increase in the price of inputs, such as soy and corn bran, both for export as well as for the domestic market. In addition, he cites other justifications.

“The increase in electricity and diesel, for example, also influenced the increase in chicken. And, in addition, there was an increase in consumption as a result of the rise in meat prices”, explained Quintarelli.

Despite the reduction of around 20% of red meat considered prime, the item “beef” continues to register high and, in this survey, appears 18.68% more expensive than what was observed in December 2020.

According to a previous survey carried out by Fipe (Institute for Economic Research) last week, the price of the Christmas basket has already risen by 5.91% this year.

According to the foundation, at the end of 2020, the Christmas food basket cost around R$ 309.86, but this year, it is worth approximately R$ 328.17. The total increase is around R$18.

In this calculation by Fipe, Panettone, for example, had a high of 25%, as well as strawberry, used in some Christmas desserts.

For the manager of a wine store in Cadeg, in Rio, the change in the dollar influenced the bargaining power of merchants and customers.

“Currency fluctuations are making it difficult even to get new customers. The way is to diversify. Anyone who bought a R$ 200.00 wine, which rose to R$ 350.00, is opting for a similar product, but with a lower value, up to R$ 150.00”, he said.

(With information from Iara Maggioni)