Recife registers new cases of skin lesions that cause itching; cause has not yet been identified

rose from 79 for 105 the number of reported cases in Recife of patients with cutaneous lesions on the skin. In Pernambuco, the total number of investigated cases reaches 165 after the city of Camaragibe, in the Metropolitan Region, register 60 people with the same injuries that cause itch. So far, there is no record of hospitalization or worsening of cases.

According to the Secretary of Health of the capital of Pernambuco, last Friday (19), representatives of the Executive Secretariat for Health Surveillance of Recife, the State Health Department and the Aggeu Magalhães Institute, in addition to an infectious disease doctor and an epidemiologist doctor , were gathered to discuss the cases.

The results of laboratory tests of the cases and the analysis of mites and mosquitoes captured in some households located in the locations where notifications were made are still being awaited so that conclusions can be drawn.

The Recife Health Secretary also informed that a new meeting between experts will take place this week. Skin scraping tests on some reported patients will also be performed in the next few days.

The first cases in the capital occurred in the neighborhoods of Córrego da Fortuna and Sítio dos Macacos, in the North Zone of the city, and were notified by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality at the beginning of this month of November.

Others 60 notifications of the same type were registered in Camaragibe. Most of those who sought care at Hospital Aristeu Chaves, the city’s main emergency room, reside in the neighborhoods of Ostracil, Aldeia and Tabatinga.

The Health Surveillance of Camaragibe is carrying out a clinical epidemiological study with the collection of information about patients’ diagnoses.

An entomological study is also being carried out to identify possible insects or arthropods that are causing the complications. Water from the mains supply in homes is also being collected for analysis.

The State Department of Health is also monitoring the progress of investigations carried out and providing the necessary technical support.

