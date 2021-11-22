Regina Duarte asks for the creation of the White Awareness Day and receives criticism on social media – Zoeira

The actress Regina Duarte, 74, drew attention in the Instagram with a post questioning the existence of Black Consciousness Day, made on Sunday (21). The paulista used a video of the actor Morgan Freeman defending the theme and questioned the lack of dates for other races.

“Yesterday was celebrated the Day of Black Consciousness. When will we have the Day of Consciousness White, Yellow, Brown…? How long will we still victimize ourselves under the weight of years, of centuries of pain for ancestral guilt? When will we stop looking back and face today and we’ll look at it with the courage of a clean face?”, declared Regina Duarte.

Watch:

Regina Duarte received different reviews from followers on Instagram. Some comments called the actress a racist.

Hours after the publication was made, the profile of the paulista had the post’s comments closed. The publication still reached 90 thousand likes.

The speech used by the actor Morgan Freeman’s actress is accurate and, according to different press releases, he has already changed his mind about what he said. In June of this year, the actor even joined the Black Lives Matter movement, in the United States, and started social media to flesh out the project: