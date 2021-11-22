Regina Duarte asks for White Awareness Day and criticizes victimization

Actress Regina Duarte went to social media on Sunday (11/21) to criticize Black Awareness Day, celebrated last Saturday (11/20). The former Culture Secretary shared a video in which American actor Morgan Freeman says he finds the date “ridiculous”.

“When will we have the White, Yellow, Brown Conscience Day…? How long are we still going to victimize ourselves under the weight of years, of centuries of pain due to ancestral guilt?”, wrote Duarte, in the caption of the publication.

“When are we going to stop looking back and face today, and look at each other with the courage of a clean face? Mature, evolved, aware of our struggle, united in our capacity, of being… human? Simply brothers?” asked the actress.

Regina Duarte Regina is former Secretary of Culture in the Jair Bolsonaro governmentreproduction regina duarte cover The actress held the position from March 4th to May 20th, 2020 Regina Duarte Regina Duarte has a career of over 55 years as an actressIgo Estrela/Metropolis Regina Duarte and bolsonaro Upon announcing Regina Duarte’s departure from the government, President Jair Bolsonaro announced that the actress would be nominated to head the Cinemateca Brasileira, in São Paulo. However, the appointment never came true. 0

After suffering criticism, Duarte disabled the comments in the post. The video was recorded 20 years ago on 60 Minutes, and Freeman said he had changed his stance on the matter.