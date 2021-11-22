Regina Duarte asks for White Awareness Day and web criticizes: ‘No noo’ – Famous

Regina Duarte (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Sunday (21/11), one day after the date that the



Black Consciousness Day



,



Regina Duarte



went to social networks and wrote a text criticizing the national holiday dedicated to reflecting on the inclusion of blacks in Brazilian society and the fight against racism in the



Brazil



.

The date was chosen because it coincides with the day assigned to the death of



Zumbi dos Palmares



, leader of the



Quilombo dos Palmares



, one of the greatest leaders of the black resistance in the country that fought for the liberation of the people against the slave system.

The actress and former special secretary of



Culture



of the government of



Jair Bolsonaro



(no party) in your account at



Instagram



not only criticized the existence of the date, as he cited a possible “White Consciousness Day”.

“Yesterday, Black Consciousness Day was celebrated. When will we have the White, Yellow, Brown Consciousness Day…? How long are we still going to victimize ourselves under the weight of years, of centuries of pain, due to ancestral guilt?”, he asked.

“When are we going to stop looking back and face today, and look at each other with the courage of a clean face? Mature, evolved, aware of our struggle, united in our capacity to be human? Simply, brothers?”, concluded the veteran.

In the comments tab, the mother of



Gabriela Duarte



was supported by some of the netizens, but was also the target of criticism for the controversial positioning.

“Look at the service,” wrote a follower. “Blame by ancestors who still make victims today. […] I’m just sorry for the ignorance,” snapped another. “No, no,” criticized a third.

See the publication below: