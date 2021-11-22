Regina Duarte is detonated on the internet after questioning Black Consciousness Day

This Sunday (21st), Regina Duarte, 74, sparked controversy by sharing a video on Instagram in which he questions Black Consciousness Day. In the publication, actor Morgan Freeman says that it is not just talking about racism that the “problem”.

In the caption, the veteran tries to justify herself: “Yesterday the Black Awareness Day was celebrated. When will we have the White, Yellow, Brown Awareness Day…? How long are we still going to victimize ourselves under the weight of years, of centuries of pain for ancestral guilt? When are we going to stop looking back and face today and we’ll look with the courage of a clean face? mature, evolved, aware of our struggle, united in our capacity, to be… HUMAN? Simply BROTHERS?”, wrote Duarte on the social network.

The artist’s position was very bad, with this, she was detonated by internet users, who said: “Pure racism”, “Others’ shame”, “I should have remained silent”, were some of the criticisms that Regina Duarte received:

See the publication:

Instagram will load in the frontend.

