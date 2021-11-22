Region has one of the most expensive gasoline in the country: R$8.00 in SJB and SFI – Campos 24 Horas





21/11/2021, 06:23 am, Photo: reproduction / 24 Hours Fields.



The region where much of the oil produced in the country is extracted has the most expensive regular gasoline: in São João da Barra, according to a survey by 24 Hour Fields, a liter of fuel is sold at almost R$8.00 (R$7.99), at a service station located on Rodovia BR 356, in Cajueiro.

In São Francisco de Itabapoana, the maximum price for the same fuel is also sky high, at R$7.99, according to a survey by the National Petroleum and Fuel Agency (ANP), between the 7th and 11th of November this year. ANP research in this municipality found the prices of seven gas stations.

In Campos, the price per liter of the most expensive fuel was R$7,398 at the Contorno de Campos Ltda Fuel Station, on Rua Gumercindo de Freitas, in the Parque São Caetano neighborhood. At the Líder stations, on Avenida Mário Manhães de Andrade, in Parque Aurora, and on Avenida XV de Novembro, in Caju, the price per liter of the same fuel costs R$7,299.

A resident of the Jockey Clube neighborhood, the self-employed José Feliciano claims that he can no longer bear the costs of transport and is considering exchanging his canopy for a motorcycle.

"To save money, I think about not using a car very often and using a motorcycle. I can no longer afford fuel expenses, as I have to move to other neighborhoods. Sometimes I also go to Baixada Campista," he said.

In Duque de Caxias, where the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc) is located, the largest in the country, the maximum price of regular gasoline calculated by the ANP survey was R$7,599. The survey was carried out between 10/31 and 11/06.

The State of Rio de Janeiro, the country's largest oil producer, also has the most expensive fuel, the same R$7.99 on average, while Rondônia (R$7.11) and Tocantins (R$7.29) , which are not oil producers, have the average cheaper values ​​of gasoline.

In the year, the value of this fuel rose 50.6% at retail outlets, according to the same ANP.

Diesel Oil – The average price of gasoline at gas stations in the country rose 0.64% last week. In the same direction as gasoline, the average price of a liter of diesel advanced 2% at Brazilian service stations this week, reaching an average of R$ 5,450. The maximum price was R$ 6.70 a liter again in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre. In the year, the increase reaches 48.5%.

Ethanol – The average value of a liter of ethanol rose 1.8% in the week, to R$ 5.394.