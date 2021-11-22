releases of the week (November 22-28)

What will be the fate of Prince Adam? Will Gorpo return from the dead? Skeleton will remain super powerful? Will Eternia be lost? All responses for the fifth episode of ‘Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia’ will be answered this week, with the debut of the second installment of Netflix’s He-Man series.

Now that Skeleton has the Sword of Power, the heroes of Eternia must unite to fight the evil forces in an epic and thrilling denouement of the animation produced by Kevin Smith (‘The Clerk’ and ‘Dogma’). The innovative and action-packed animated series revolves around the iconic characters of the 1980s classic ‘He-Man’.

The week on Netflix still has the premiere of ‘Ferida’, which features Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who left the sport in disrepute. With no luck in life, she spends years building up anger and regret, until she is persuaded to join a clandestine fighting scheme. But the road to redemption is complicated when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.), the son Jackie abandoned, reappears.

‘Ferida’ marks Berry’s directorial debut and features Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko and Stephen McKinley Henderson. It’s the story of a fighter who regains her place in and out of the ring when no one else gave anything for her.

And anime fans won’t miss the debut of ‘Super Crooks’, which tells the story of a group of amateur supervillains summoned by Johnny Bolt and who will bet all their chips on one last robbery. The target: a relentless crime boss. What could go wrong? Based on the eponymous comic book by Mark Millar and artist Leinil Yu, ‘Super Crooks’ is directed by Motonobu Hori (‘Carole and Tuesday’).

Monday – 11/22

Torpedo: U-235 Movie (1 h 42 min) | Action | Adventure | Year of production: 2019 (Belgium) At the height of World War II, resistance soldiers carry out a dangerous mission: to capture a German submarine loaded with uranium and take it to American soil.

Monday – 11/22

Torpedo: U-235 Movie (1 h 42 min) | Action | Adventure | Year of production: 2019 (Belgium) At the height of World War II, resistance soldiers carry out a dangerous mission: to capture a German submarine loaded with uranium and take it to American soil.

Border Laws Movie (2 hr 7 min) | Action | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (Spain) In 1978, a summer love affair led a bullied teenager to find a new group of friends and a life of passion, crime and more in Girona, Spain.



Tuesday – 11/23

Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia – Part 2 Series (5 episodes) | Adventure | Fantasy | Year of production: 2021 (USA) After a catastrophic battle divides Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must avert the end of the Universe in this sequel to the 1980s classic.



Jonas Brothers Family Roast Movie (1 hr 8 min) | Comedy | Musical | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ is a unique comedy special of epic proportions that aims to prove a universal truth: no one can be more irritating than our family.

Glory Movie (1 h 50 min) | Romance | Comedy | Year of production: 2013 (Chile) A divorced woman starts dating a former naval officer to fill a void. But events from the past can put the relationship at risk.

Reasonable Doubt: A Story of Two Kidnappings Series (4 episodes) | Documentary | True Crime | Year of production: 2021 (Mexico) A car crash that turns into a kidnapping leads documentary filmmaker Roberto Hernández to reveal the flaws of justice in Mexico.

Car Battle Series (6 episodes) | Reality Show | Year of production: 2021 (Saudi Arabia) In this unpredictable and thrilling car competition, Middle Eastern drivers battle it out on the tracks to win a cash prize.

Waffles + Mochi: A Freezing Party Movie (27 min) | Animation | Family | Year of production: 2021 (USA) On the very first Ice Day, Waffles and Mochi discover that the tradition of the festivities is not just about food, but also spending quality time with the ones we love.



Wednesday – 11/24

Edens Zero Series (25 episodes) | Anime | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (Japan) Aboard Edens Zero, a lonely boy with the power to control gravity sets out on an adventure to find the legendary goddess known as the Mother.

The honest truth Series (7 episodes) | Suspense | Policeman | Year of production: 2021 (USA) After a disastrous night with his brother, a famous comedian sees his life turned upside down, at the risk of losing everything he’s achieved.

a boy called christmas Movie (1 h 46 min) | Adventure | Family | Year of production: 2021 (United Kingdom) The determined Nikolas wanted to find his father, but ended up facing a magical land inhabited by goblins – and will return home with an incredible gift.

Wound Movie (2 hr 9 min) | Drama | Sports | Year of production: 2021 (USA) After spending a long time away from her son, a seedy former MMA fighter gets her last chance to get back in the ring and get her career back.



Sunset: Golden Mile (Season 4) Series (8 episodes) | Reality Show | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Oppenheim Group’s elite agents sell a life of luxury to the wealthy of Los Angeles. Relationships are crucial, and that is why they generate strong conflicts.

The Sabiá Sabezinha Movie (30 min) | Animation | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (United Kingdom) A thrush raised by a family of mice makes a wish to the star of the Christmas tree. Will she finally find her place in the world and learn to fly?

Sogno Azzurri: The Road to Victory Movie (1 h 1 min) | Documentary | Sports | Year of production: 2021 (Italy) This documentary portrays the trajectory of the Italian football team until the thrilling final against England and winning the 2020 European Championship.



Thursday – 11/25

Super Crooks Series (13 episodes) | Anime | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (Japan) Johnny Bolt recruits a bunch of flip-flops supervillains to make a big robbery. The target: a relentless crime boss. What could go wrong?



Friday – 11/26

pampered Movie (1 h 35 min) | Comedy | Year of production: 2021 (France) A billionaire pretends to be broke to teach his children a lesson. Now they have to learn to make a living.

The Disappearance of Birgit Meier Series (4 episodes) | Documentary | True Crime | Year of production: 2021 (Germany) The case of the disappearance of Birgit Meier, in 1989, was marked by police errors. But your brother never gave up fighting for the truth.

School of Chocolate Series (6 episodes) | Reality Show | Cuisine | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Eight professionals study the art of chocolate with a famous chocolatier. But only one person will be the best in the class and will gain an unmissable chance.

a castle for christmas Movie (1 h 38 min) | Comedy | Romance | Year of production: 2021 (USA) To escape a scandal, a writer travels to Scotland. There, she falls in love with a castle – but will have to face the owner of the place, a grumpy duke.

F is for Family (Season 5) Series (8 episodes) | Animation | Comedy | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Go back to the 70s with the Murphy family and experience a time of rebellious children, lots of beer and an unshakeable bond between man and TV.

angele Movie (1 hr 24 min) | Documentary | Musical | Year of production: 2021 (France) In her own words, Belgian pop star Angèle reflects on life and hopes while balancing the tears, joys and loneliness of fame.

light the night Series (24 episodes) | Drama | Suspense | Year of production: 2021 (Taiwan) In a famous Japanese nightclub in 1980’s Taipei, the girls who work there experience the love and difficulties of life.



Saturday – 11/27

Santa Claus in Training Movie (1 h 35 min) | Comedy | Family | Year of production: 2019 (USA) Two peculiar elves are sent from the North Pole to train the next Santa Claus, only the chosen one is a grumpy man who hates Christmas.

Once upon a time – Anastasia Movie (1 h 29 min) | Adventure | Fantasy | Year of production: 2020 (USA) After escaping a threat through a time portal, a princess searches for a way to save her family with the help of a teenage girl in 1980s America.



Sunday – 11/28

elves Series (6 episodes) | Horror | Fantasy | Year of production: 2021 (Denmark) Christmas holidays turn into a nightmare when a teenager and her family discover an ancient danger that lurks on the remote island where they are.

Poland with the Flower of the Skin Movie (1 h 43 min) | Comedy | Drama | Year of production: 2021 (Poland) In contemporary Poland, people from different social classes face apparently common situations that end up making them mad.



