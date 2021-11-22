Renato Gaúcho makes a “special request” to Flamengo’s board on the eve of the Libertadores final

Credit: Silvio Avila – Getty Images

Before leaving for Montevideo, aiming at the decision of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo will face Grêmio this Tuesday (23rd), in Porto Alegre. Behind the scenes, the Rio de Janeiro club has already been mobilizing intensively to organize all the logistics it will have in the neighboring country, including sending a supervisor to adjust the last details.

According to “LANCE!”, coach Renato Gaúcho made a “special” request to Flamengo’s board: the coach’s desire is to arrive as soon as possible in Montevideo, stage of the Libertadores final, in order to have more time to get acquainted and intensify the recovery of players like Pedro and Bruno Henrique.

Upon its arrival in Uruguay, Flamengo will count on the support of Peñarol, which will partner with the club, giving, for example, the Campeón del Siglo Stadium to be the stage for Fla training.

In addition, the strengthening of ties between the two clubs, suggested by Conmebol, allowed Flamengo to make an agreement for the use of equipment from Peñarol’s gym.

