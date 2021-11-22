Renato Gaúcho talks about saving Flamengo’s team against Grêmio

Renato adopted a ‘mysterious’ speech when asked about the team’s planning (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish) Flamengo beat Internacional, last Saturday, and kept their chance of winning the Brazilian Championship. However, the rubro-negros enter the week of the Libertadores final.

Before Saturday’s decision, in Montevideo, the Flamengo players take to the field once again for Série A. The team from Rio will face Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

Coach Renato Gaúcho had said he would use an alternative training, but he changed his speech.

“The planning, people will know on Tuesday. We have the game with Grêmio on Tuesday and on Saturday we have a final. So, our planning will not change anything from what we planned two or three weeks ago. As a result, it has worked, and we are going to follow our schedule. What has been decided is decided. We are not going to change anything,” he said.

In the match of the weekend, the Rubro-Negro had the return of the midfielder Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan recovered from injury and entered the second half at Beira-Rio. Renato Gaúcho did not guarantee that he will put the player in the middle of the week to gain game rhythm.

“I’ve been talking a lot with Arrascaeta, we were very careful to prepare him to play a few minutes today the way he played. We’ll wait 24 hours, tomorrow I’ll talk to him again. He’ll give us the answer. Until Tuesday- At the fair, we have two more days so that we can exchange some ideas and see how you are feeling,” he explained. “The confidence that passes to the coach is the player. The most important thing is that he played for 20, 25 minutes, he was fine and didn’t feel anything. Let’s wait tomorrow to see if he doesn’t wake up with some kind of pain and we start to study better the Arrascaeta for Tuesday,” concluded the coach.

Flamengo kept the distance of eight points to Atlético in the fight for the Brazilian title, having one game less in relation to Minas Gerais.