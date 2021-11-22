Residents collect seven bodies at Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, after an operation by the Military Police | Rio de Janeiro

Residents of Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, withdrew at least seven bodies of a mangrove in the neighborhood of Itaúna this Monday morning (22). the weekend was of shootings between the Military Police and drug dealers. A PM died.

“These clashes were intense, they were in the mangrove area, it is an area of ​​difficult traffic”, highlighted the PM spokesman, lieutenant colonel Ivan Blaz, in an interview with Bom Dia Rio.

Residents stated that it was a slaughter. “The bodies are all thrown into the mangrove swamp, with signs of torture. The people, one thrown on top of the other. There was a complete sign of slaughter”, reported one.

In the early hours of Saturday (20), a PM was shot during patrol and died in hospital. On Sunday (21), an elderly woman was hit in the arm.

1 of 2 Residents collect bodies from the area and mangrove swamps in the Itaúna community, in the Salgueiro Complex, in São Gonçalo — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo Residents collect bodies from the area and mangrove swamps in the Itaúna community, in the Salgueiro Complex, in São Gonçalo — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo

“A sergeant was killed, as you reported, and right after this attack that killed sergeant Leandro, we had the intervention of BOPE men there in the area”, added the spokesman.

Blaz explained that willow criminals took schools to serve as a shelter.

“We had already had numerous reports of criminals using locker rooms, in public schools, in the region, to transform them into a base for trafficking,” said the spokesperson.

“We also had the seizure of many materials used in combat. So you have a garrison belt, vests, pistols, ammunition,” said Blaz.

“BOPE, according to this information, we can deduce that there were numerous injured in this confrontation between police and criminals in this area of ​​dense forest. Logically, as this was a moment of instability, it was not possible to perform this scan. Now, throughout the day, we can have this work already with the expertise, since the case has already been registered with the Civil Police”, he continued.

“Through social networks we were able to receive information that gave a very large number, a very high order of magnitude of the number of injured”, said the spokesperson.

This Saturday, a military police officer died while operating in the Salgueiro region. The sergeant has been identified as Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, 38 years old.

According to the Military Police, PMs from the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo) were patrolling Itaúna, in Complexo do Salgueiro, when they were attacked by criminals firing firearms. In the action, an AK-47 rifle was seized, and the sergeant was shot.

The soldier was even taken to the emergency department of the Alberto Torres State Hospital, also in São Gonçalo, but he did not resist and died.

2 of 2 Elderly was shot in the arm in action by Bope no Salgueiro — Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive Elderly was shot in the arm in action by Bope no Salgueiro — Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive

Carmelita Francisca de Oliveira, 71, was hit in the left arm during an action by the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) in the region. She does well.

In a statement, the Military Police stated that police from the 7th BPM went to Hospital Alberto Torres to find out what had happened to the elderly woman. The occurrence was sent to the 72nd DP (São Gonçalo).

Police from the Special Operations Command (COE) were in Salgueiro throughout Saturday. The agents followed in the region this Sunday.

At around 3 am, according to the PM, BOPE teams were on patrol in Salgueiro when criminals who were in a forest area shot at police officers. There was a confrontation between police and criminals.