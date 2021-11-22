Residents of Complexo do Salgueiro report several deaths within the community; PM says not to know | Rio de Janeiro



Residents remove bodies from a mangrove area in the community – VIDEO/TV GLOBO REPRODUCTION

Rio – Residents of Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, report that at least ten bodies were found on Sunday (21) in a mangrove area in the community, hours after an operation by the Military Police. Five dead men were removed from the scene by people on the morning of Monday (22). On Saturday (20), PM sergeant Leandro da Silva was killed during a confrontation with criminals. The corporation denies the number of dead, and claims that only one was found – he was reportedly recognized by police from the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo) as one of those involved in the attack on the garrison that executed the sergeant.

In audio circulating on social media, an alleged resident claims that there were bodies and even survivors hidden in a swampy area of ​​the favela. “The boys are coming out of the mangrove, people are screaming that they are resident. The boys have all died, and so are the ones from Boaçu. The residents are helping,” he says. Another person says that “a lot of people are crying”. “They say that the caveirão, when it passed, said: ‘thanks, thank you'”.

The difficulty of removing the bodies would be so great that people made a joint effort. “We are in need of men, residents who can help. There is a lot of dead people in the forest. Many people are gathered, but we need more”, says another alleged resident.

In a statement, the Military Police confirmed that there was a confrontation “in the vicinity of an area of ​​mangrove forest” after BOPE officers were attacked by criminals, but that there were “no detainees or reports of injuries”. The result of this confrontation would have been only seizures: two pistols, 14 9mm caliber rounds, 56 762 caliber rifle rounds, five magazines (02 for rifle and 03 for pistol), a camouflage uniform, 813 marijuana tablets, 3,734 powder bags white and 3,760 bags of material similar to crack.

The PM said that the BOPE officers who were in the operation were informed of an injured man who was allegedly removed from the scene at the behest of armed criminals. “This wounded man was already dying and was recognized by police from the 7th BPM as one of those involved in the criminal attack on the garrison on Saturday (20)”, says the corporation.

A 71-year-old woman, identified as Carmelita Francisca, was also shot during the confrontation in Salgueiro. Injured in the arm, she was taken to the Alberto Torres State Hospital (Heat), in São Gonçalo, and was discharged after being medicated.